Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,952 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $608,715. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.