Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,341.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,341.11 ($18.20).

ANTO has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.93) to GBX 1,050 ($14.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.46) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.39) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

LON:ANTO traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,345.50 ($18.26). 636,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,328. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,383.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,418.88. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.77). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a market capitalization of £13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

