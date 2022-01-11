AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Up 7.6%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. 340,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 593,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

