Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $37,000 in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

