Analyzing PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of PaySign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PaySign has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign -25.54% -57.15% -9.11% Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PaySign and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $24.12 million 3.94 -$9.14 million ($0.15) -12.27 Etsy $1.73 billion 13.50 $349.25 million $3.38 54.35

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign. PaySign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PaySign and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00 Etsy 1 3 17 0 2.76

PaySign currently has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 97.01%. Etsy has a consensus target price of $256.35, indicating a potential upside of 39.54%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Etsy.

Summary

Etsy beats PaySign on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

