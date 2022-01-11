Analyzing iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A Inotiv 6.73% 1.02% 0.35%

This table compares iSpecimen and Inotiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $8.18 million 7.82 -$4.65 million N/A N/A Inotiv $89.61 million 6.14 $10.90 million ($0.18) -191.77

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iSpecimen and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00

iSpecimen currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.85%. Inotiv has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.02%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Inotiv.

Summary

Inotiv beats iSpecimen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

