Analyzing GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

GreenSky has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GreenSky and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 8.24% -31.34% 2.97% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.6% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GreenSky and Iota Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 2 0 0 2.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenSky presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.18%. Given GreenSky’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenSky and Iota Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $525.65 million 4.16 $9.97 million $0.57 20.82 Iota Communications $2.31 million 0.14 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Summary

GreenSky beats Iota Communications on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

