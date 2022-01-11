Analyzing Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) and Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lovesac and Arhaus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lovesac
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
|Arhaus
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2.89
Insider & Institutional Ownership
91.2% of Lovesac shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Lovesac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Lovesac and Arhaus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lovesac
|$320.74 million
|2.63
|$14.73 million
|$2.19
|25.46
|Arhaus
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Lovesac has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus.
Profitability
This table compares Lovesac and Arhaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lovesac
|8.10%
|30.66%
|13.93%
|Arhaus
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Lovesac beats Arhaus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
About Arhaus
Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
