Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) PT at $98.40

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,258. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $99.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.