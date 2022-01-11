Analysts Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Price Target at $53.50

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 500,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

