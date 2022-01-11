Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price at $184.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $455.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

