Analysts Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT at $14.06

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 679,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,475. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.