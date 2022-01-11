Analysts Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target at $23.19

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDRVF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EDRVF remained flat at $$22.50 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

