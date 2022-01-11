Analysts Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target at $36.80

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,668 shares of company stock worth $1,502,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180,632 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

