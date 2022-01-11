Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 620%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 127.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $11,960,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,493. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

