Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Post $3.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the highest is $3.12. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Shares of TROW traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.92. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.40 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

