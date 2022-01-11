Analysts Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will announce sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.87 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $14.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $15.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.27.

PFG traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $75.81. 1,443,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,531. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

