Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.55. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.09.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

