Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BANR. Raymond James increased their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Banner by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 189,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,811. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33. Banner has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.