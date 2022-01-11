Analysts Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report $14.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.81 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $49.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $52.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.23. 463,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.79. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.