Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Post $2.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.32. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.14.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $192.76 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

