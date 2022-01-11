Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.09. Criteo posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

CRTO traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 5,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,265. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. Criteo has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,006 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

