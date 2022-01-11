Analysts Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,085,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,554,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKD opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $945.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

