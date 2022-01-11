Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANRGF remained flat at $$14.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

