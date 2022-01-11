Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $2,436,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBUY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.89. 103,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,660. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $109.90.

