Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AWLIF stock opened at 1.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.88. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.53 and a 1 year high of 1.37.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.