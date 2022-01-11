Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

COLD stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

