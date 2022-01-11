Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.04

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.15. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 17,645 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Get Americas Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATA. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 98.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 652,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.