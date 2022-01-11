American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 117.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $238,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 204.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

