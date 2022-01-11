American Express to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.61 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $9.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average of $168.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

