American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $8.25 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Axle expects chip-related headwinds to persist through 2023, which is set to induce lost revenues. The company’s third-quarter sales were unfavorably impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage to the tune of roughly $245 million. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs, manufacturing inefficiencies and elevated freight costs due to the current supply chain environment will continue to play spoilsports. Moreover, as the automotive equipment provider continues to invest in key technologies, R&D costs are expected to rise in the upcoming quarters, thereby denting margins. American Axle’s high debt to- capital ratio of 0.88 further restricts its financial flexibilities to tap onto growth opportunities. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance at the moment.”

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 8,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

