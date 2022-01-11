American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. 9,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,781. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 77.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

