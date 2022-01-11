Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

