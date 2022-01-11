Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 7,011 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

