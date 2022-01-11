Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 72,489 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

