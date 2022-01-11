Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $18.37

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $18.90. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 7,224 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATI. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

