Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Trading Up 1.2%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.94 and last traded at C$50.80. Approximately 1,358,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,479,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

