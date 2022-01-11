Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,960.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

