Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $31,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

