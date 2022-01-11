Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

