Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Down 5.8%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 19,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,663,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 244,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,379 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

