Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.