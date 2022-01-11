Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Holdings Boosted by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 230.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Albany International stock opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.