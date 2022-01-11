Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 791,150 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 791,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,869,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after buying an additional 1,219,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,629,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

