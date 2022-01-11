Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 60,000 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after buying an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,886,000 after purchasing an additional 722,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 155,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter.

EWU stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $34.26.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.