AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. Sells 440,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,000 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 13.3% of AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. owned 0.72% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,672. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

