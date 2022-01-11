Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion and a PE ratio of -13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $3,227,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $4,188,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

