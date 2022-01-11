Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,374 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $114,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

