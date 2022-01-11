Air Partner (LON:AIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 120 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.63) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of LON:AIR opened at GBX 88 ($1.19) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £55.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.98. Air Partner has a 52-week low of GBX 62.62 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.41).

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

