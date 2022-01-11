Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.60.

AL opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Air Lease by 9.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Air Lease by 788.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

